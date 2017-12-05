/2018 Lexus LF-1 Limitless Teased for NAIAS Debut

Don’t let the name fool you. Lexus LF-1 Limitless is not a new LF-A sort of concept, nor even a plain old sports car. It’s yet another bloody crossover set to be revealed at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. It will preview the look future Lexus SUVs.

Lexus, of course, tries to make this concept more important than it really is. They say it “reflects the next genre in luxury crossover vehicles.” That must mean that car has some revolutionary design features, which we highly doubt. After all, there is only so many ways you can twist a crossover shape without turning it into something else completely. So no, you don’t have to worry about your mind getting blown at the mere sight of this thing. You may not even notice it’s new.

Lexus LF-1 Limitless is conceived at the car maker’s CALTY design studio in Southern California. You could probably guess that since they have painted it Trump Orange. To be honest we would have much preferred if it was designed in Japan, because then at least we could have counted on some exquisite little detail. Still, we should probably wait until at least they reveal this “flagship crossover” in full before whacking it mercilessly. It’s just the name LF-1 is so intriguing, we kinda wish it belonged to something more dramatic than a compact SUV.

