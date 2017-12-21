/2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata – Pricing and Specs

Before they shut down for the holidays Mazda North American Operations decided to announce the specs and details of the upgraded 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata so you can spend your Christmas dreaming about it. You won’t have to wait too long though, as the 2018 Miata goes on sale in early January, priced from $25,295.

As for the new stuff the 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata comes with, customers can choose between a new Dark Cherry or Black soft top, Auburn-colored interior and Nappa leather seating. These, formerly special edition items for the Launch version, can now be ordered for Grand Touring model. Changes are not just cosmetic, as the new Miata also gets re-tuned rear suspension and power steering for better handling.

Those wanting more tech gadgetry in their car will be glad to know 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata comes with a standard MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system with 7-inch full-color touchscreen display, multi-function Commander and HD Radio connectivity, plus Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. The base Sport trim ($25,295) also boasts LED lights, cloth bucket seats, leather-wrapped shift knob and handbrake, Bluetooth phone pairing and audio streaming, dual cupholders and one USB port.

Equipment list for other trim levels are as follows:

MX-5 Club ($29,155) introduces newly heated cloth seats with red stitching, and it also comes standard with 17-inch dark gunmetal aluminum alloy wheels, a BOSE® 9-speaker Premium audio system, including driver and passenger headrest speakers. MX-5 Club’s upgrades over MX-5 Sport include two USB ports and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Models equipped with the six-speed SKYACTIV-MT manual transmission feature Bilstein shocks, a limited-slip differential and a shock tower brace. Available for MX-5 Club models is the Brembo/BBS Package ($3,770), which now includes heated, black leather-trimmed seats, replacing the standard cloth seats. The features aerodynamic side still extensions, a rear bumper skirt, forged 17-inch BBS wheels and front Brembo brakes that provide greater heat tolerances in heavy braking. The new model year also ushers in the new Brembo/BBS RECARO Package ($4,470) that builds on the Brembo/BBS Package and substitutes the leather-trimmed seats for heated, RECARO sport seats. MX-5 Grand Touring ($30,195) comes standard with heated, leather-trimmed seats, automatic climate control, automatic on/off headlights, High Beam Control with Adaptive Front-lighting System, Lane Departure Warning, auto-dimming rearview mirror, navigation, rain-sensing windshield wipers and additional sound absorption material in its cloth headliner, among a much longer list of creature-comfort features.

