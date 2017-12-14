/2018 Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet (S560, S63, S65) UK Pricing and Specs

Mercedes-Benz UK announced the official pricing of the new 2018 Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet family. It may seem like odd timing giving the weather right now, but you see they are not taking orders for these bad boys in preparation for the spring 2018 launch. So it’ll all work out. The new S-Cabrio comes out just the weather becomes suitable for alfresco motoring.

So let’s see how much the privilege of enjoying the new 2018 Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet will cost you. The minimum you have to pay to get into one of these is £115,910. That is the price of the “entry-level” S560 model which replaces the S500 and brings with it a new 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine. You get 469 hp and 700 Nm of torque, a nine-speed automatic gearbox, and 0 to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds. Not that it matters, but average fuel consumption is 31.4 mpg with 204 g/km of CO 2 .

Next up we have the magnificent 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 UK-spec. 612 hp and 900 Nm is the power you get from the 4.0 liter biturbo V8 in this one, via the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G-Tronic nine-speed gearbox which makes possible 0 to 62 mph in 4.2 seconds. Prices for the S63 start at £140,610. If you’re still not satisfied there is always the Mercedes-AMG S65, boasting 630 hp and 1000 Nm from a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine (0 to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds). The cost of S65? £197,510.

As for the options, you may want to get the AMG Driver’s package which raises the top speed to 186 mph (S 63: £1,960; S 65: £765) from the standard 155. There is also the Premium equipment line (S560) for £4,995, and Driving Assistance package – standard on S 63 and S 65 – is optionally available for £2,580 (£1,695 if specified with Premium equipment line). Below you will find the standard equipment on all three variants of 2018 Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet UK-Spec.

The S 560 – only available in AMG Line trim – comes as standard with Aircap; Airscarf; wireless phone charging; Airmatic air suspension; Comand Online, including 12.3-inch dual-bonded widescreen cockpit and infotainment display; Magic Vision Control wiper system; Intelligent Light system; Airscarf; Keyless Go Comfort package, include remote boot opening; Memory package, including electrically adjustable seats and steering wheel; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; ventilated seats; Burmester surround sound system; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition to the standard equipment on S 560 AMG Line, the S 63 adds Seat Comfort package, including massage function; Driving Assistance package; AMG sports exhaust system; AMG sports suspension, based on Airmatic suspension; AMG sports seats finished in Nappa leather; AMG Panamericana grille; and 20-inch alloy wheels. The S 65 comes as standard with the all-new Energizing Comfort package; Warmth Comfort package; Night View Assist Plus; Air Balance package; 360° camera; head-up display; Burmester high-end surround sound system; and Intelligent Light System with Swarovski crystals.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]