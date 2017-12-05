/2018 Nissan LEAF Production Begins in Tennessee

Good news for those looking to replace their petrol or diesel hatchback with an EV. You good-natured citizens may want to hold on a little longer as the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF entered production today and will soon hit the market. And it’s a head and shoulders above the competition in pretty much every aspect.

If we gloss over the glaring faults that plague all electric cars right now, the 2018 Nissan LEAF is a remarkable product. Not only does it address the biggest issue with its predecessor, which was the looks, if now has better performance, higher range, and a host of advanced new technologies to justify the price tag. This car is virtually autonomous-ready thanks to features such as ProPILOT Assist, Emergency Braking (AEB) and e-Pedal.

As for the more important facts and figures for the consumers, the 2018 Nissan LEAF will be available in all 50 states at launch at a starting price of $29,990 and its range will exceed 150 miles on a single charge. Production of the new LEAF is also a momentous event for Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, a facility dating back to 1983 and responsible for production of more than 12 million Nissans, most of which are probably still on the road today. The plant’s range currently inlcudes Altima, LEAF, Maxima, Pathfinder, Rogue and the INFINITI QX60.

“We’re committed to vehicle electrification and manufacturing in the United States,” said Jeff Younginer, vice president, manufacturing, Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, Nissan North America, Inc. “With the LEAF’s low starting price and latest suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, we’re excited to ramp up production and bring the LEAF to market next month.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]