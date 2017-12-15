/2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA and BRZ tS Pricing Announced

Two of the hottest Subarus of all time, for being limited editions not particularly for their performance, will hit the market in spring of 2018. They are the Subaru WRX STI Type RA and Subaru BRZ tS, and the company has revealed how much you will have to pay to get one of these unique models of 500 copies each.

The 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA, which has a lot of street-cred now thanks to an impressive Nurburgring effort, is priced at $48,995 plus $860 for destination and delivery. Among the main highlights that set this baby apart from regular WRXs we have the carbon fiber roof panel, spare tire delete, a carbon fiber pedestal wing and lightweight BBS 19-inch forged alloy wheels. Powering the Type RA is a 310 horsepower version of Subaru’s 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with revised gearing. The car also boasts Brembo brakes, and modified Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) and Driver Controlled Center Differential All-Wheel Drive.

As for the Subaru BRZ tS, while this new model still disappoints in terms of power, in that it still doesn’t get a boost for its 2.0 liter engine, there are some nice extras that justify the $33,495 price tag to some extent. The tS comes with STI-tuned front and rear SACHS dampers and coil springs as well as an STI flexible V-brace, 18 inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires, Brembo brakes, STI carbon fiber rear spoiler, front, rear and side underspoilers and exclusive colors, black leather and Alcantara upholster and the latest generation SUBARU STARLINK 7.0″ Multimedia Navigation system as standard.

