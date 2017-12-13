/2019 Volkswagen Jetta Previewed in Official Renderings

Well, you don’t need to strain your mind anymore trying to envision what the new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will look like. VW has dropped the official renderings of the new mid-size sedan ahead of its NAIAS debut, and they leave nothing to the imagination. Here’s thew new Jetta, and isn’t it just… ordinary?

Not that we were expecting some revolutionary new design or some extraordinary feature. But the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta does not appear to different enough from the existing model to justify the title of ‘new’. In fairness though, they seem to have tried to include some of the design cues from the sexy Arteon into the Jetta, especially around the front and rear fascia. That means even though the standard model may not be very exciting, there is hope still for the R-version and other possible high performance variants to address the issue with sportier cues and more aggressive features.

At any rate, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a quality product mechanically and structurally, being based on the manufacturer’s renowned MQB platform which underpins some seriously good cars. Engine-wise, the upgrades will be in the same vein as the styling, meaning you get an improved version of the existing lineup, namely the 1.4 liter turbo engine. A hybrid or plug-in variant is not out of the question either, but they will be far off in the future, possibly after we got the R-Line and GLI variants.

