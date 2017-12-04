/4 Reasons to Hire a Van

There are many occasions in life when a family car just isn’t big enough for what you need it for. Whether you are moving to a new house, touring with your band, or transporting goods for your business, there comes a time when a van hire is the more practical choice. Whether you live in Manchester or Birmingham, van hire isn’t expensive, and you are always assured of a backup vehicle should any problems arise. In this article, we’re going to take a look at four times when it makes sense to hire a van.

Moving House

If you are moving to a new house and don’t have a lot of belongings to move, hiring a van will be more cost effective than hiring a removals firm. There are a lot of high expenses involved with moving house, so don’t let the cost of moving your belongings be one of them. You can often hire a van for a 24-hour period through companies such as Empire Van Hire who provide Birmingham van hire, which is ideal for most house moves. Van hire is also a good idea for students heading off to university for the first time.

Picking Up Bulky Items

If you’ve ever bought anything from a website like eBay or Gumtree, you know that most bulky items are available for collection only. Whether you are buying a new bed or a desk for your office, hiring a van to pick it up is almost always going to be the best option. With so many different types of van to choose from, you can pick the one that fits your item perfectly. Hiring a van is also a good idea if you’ve purchased something online but don’t want to shell out for expensive delivery costs, or have to wait in for a delivery. Instead, you can pick it up for a lower cost and in your own time.

Business Use

Small companies often find that there is a very small margin between profit and loss. Those that deliver goods may not want to have to invest in their own van, as not only is this an expensive upfront payment, but the cost of maintenance can be pricy as well. Van hire is often the most economical solution for small businesses as you just have to pay a daily or monthly fee and pay for the cost of petrol. Any maintenance is included within the price, and if your van runs into issues, your company won’t be responsible for fixing them.

Travelling to Gigs

If you are a musician in a band, you’ll likely know how difficult it can be to transport all the band members and the equipment in a car. In fact, it’s often impossible when you consider the size of amplifiers and drums. Again, this is another time when van hire just makes sense. Whether you are playing gigs, weddings or pubs, hiring a van is an economical and practical way of getting to and from the premises with your equipment.

There are a variety of occasions when hiring a van is the best decision for your transportation needs.

