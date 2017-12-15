/Alpine A110 Production Gets Underway in France

Although it’s a fairly low-volume sports car, a niche product as it were, the start of production for the all-new 2018 Alpine A110 was celebrated with a high-profile event. It brought Carlos Ghosn, Renault Chairman and CEO, and Bruno Le Maire, France’s Minister of Economy and Finance, down to the production line in Dieppe, which is pretty impressive.

This is not just good news for the company or the french economy or the people employed at the revived plant, but also for those who have been waiting the release of the Alpine A110 for the past five or six years. All the evidence suggest the modern-day A110 is a fantastic sports car and a quality product. It appears to have just the right power for a super enjoyable drive, the perfect chassis, and the right balance between sportiness and everyday practicality. And of course it looks almost as cool as the original.

The first batch of production Alpine A110 models will be the Premiere Edition version.

“The revival of Alpine production in Dieppe, where the original Berlinette was made almost 50 years ago, presented us with a challenge, but we rose to it together, with backing from the state, the region, the local urban district, Groupe Renault and the Alliance. Investment totalled more than €35 million, 151 people have been recruited and the factory has been refurbished. The excellence and French-style elegance that the brand stands for are more than just claims; today, in Dieppe they are an industrial reality,” declared Carlos Ghosn.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]