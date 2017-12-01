/Bentley Continental GT First Edition Details Announced

As great as the new Continental GT is in standard form, there are those who will nag Bentley through the ordering process about how it’s not special enough. To shut these guys up, at least for a while, they have come up with the Bentley Continental GT First Edition which is a more extravagant version of the grand tourer produced in limited numbers.

Bentley wanted this model to not only present extremely high levels of luxury to the discerning customers, but also to wow them with technological highlights. So Bentley Continental GT First Edition comes as standard with the Bentley Rotating Display 12.3 inch touchscreen display. This allows you to seamlessly switch between three different fascia panels to suit the mood of the cabin. But if you are more classically inclined you can swap this for a traditional instrument display with analogue dials.

Exquisite woodwork has always been a feature of the British brand, and 2018 Bentley Continental GT First Edition is no exception. You can choose from one of four unique Dual Veneers for the dashboard fascia, including amo Ash, Liquid Amber, Dark Stained Madrona and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus. Whichever you go for, it’s complemented in the First Edition with Grand Black accents and mood lighting and illuminated sills emblazoned with ‘Bentley’. Other highlights of the cabin include diamond-in-diamond quilt pattern on seats, door panels and rear quarter panels, contrast stitching, and such equipment as park assist, pedestrian warning and traffic sign recognition and available Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Boasting drilled alloy foot pedals, jewel-finish oil and filler caps, and unique, 22” wheels, and available in exclusive exterior colors, the Bentley Continental GT First Edition is powered by the high-end 6.0-litre, twin turbocharged W12 TSI engine. It produces 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft.) of torque, and accelerates the new Continental GT to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds), and on to a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph).

