/Jaguar I-PACE Nears Production, Completes West Coast Road Trip

The highly anticipated electric crossover by Jaguar has been to America recently where it completed a road trip along California’s West Coast to prove it is almost ready for production. The Jaguar I-PACE is finalizing its range and durability tests ahead of an early 2018 reveal.

The road trip was planned for the production prototype Jaguar I-PACE after a fan asked the company if the EV all-rounder would have enough range to complete her favourite road trip along California’s West Coast. They took this as a challenge and set out to prove it would be a breath for the I-PACE. The results were promising as the vehicle covered the 200 miles from Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, to Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, on a single charge of its advanced Lithium-Ion battery. The road trip was part of 1.5 million miles and 11,000 hours of road tests and evaluations completed by more than 200 production prototypes so far.

Ian Hoban, Jaguar Vehicle Line Director, said: “After 1.5 million global test miles, the I-PACE is ready for production and is proven to deliver long distances on a single charge. Jaguar’s first battery electric vehicle will also be fast to charge; our target is a zero to 80 per cent charge being achievable in a short break.”

