/Lamborghini Urus Gets its Own Apparel and Accessories Collection

Italian car makers have a deep and fruitful relationship with the country’s top fashion brands. And so with the launch of every new model they present a new line of products inspired by that model. Here’s what Lamborghini Urus fans will be able to get to show they love the car, even if they can’t afford it.

The Collezione Automobili Lamborghini Urus Super SUV collection, as they call this selection of clothes and accessories, is created in collaboration with Enzo Bonafè, Hettabretz and Tecknomonster. From Bonafè you get two super-comfortable moccasins, hand made and offered in three different colors. Hettabretz presents an exquisite customizable suede jacket, available in a limited run of just 30 pieces. And most importantly, carbon fiber luggage manufacturer Tecknomonster creates two travel sets, each consisting of four suitcases, designed specifically for the Urus’ trunk.

And in case you have forgotten what Lamborghini Urus itself has to offer as a car, the list includes a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp and maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque, a unique though controversial design, an automatic eight-speed gearbox, four-wheel-drive with torque vectoring and Torsen central self-locking differential, and driving modes SPORT, STRADA, TERRA (off-road), NEVE (snow), SABBIA (sand) and EGO (custom). The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 305 km/h.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]