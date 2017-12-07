/Lighter, More Powerful Alpine A110 Sport in the Works

Jut as the resurrected Alpine A110 gears up to hit the market with the Premiere Edition news emerges that there is an even more awesome version of the sports car in the works. It’s called Alpine A110 Sport and as befits that name it is lighter, tighter, and more powerful.

Wheres the regular A110 is a sports car for every opportunity, in that it is a brilliant all-rounder, the upcoming Alpine A110 Sport will be more focused on speed and performance. Code-named ‘Sport chassis’ at Alpine, the car will get a tweaked version of the 1.8 liter turbo four-pot that powers the standard model with 300 horsepower. It should, in theory, enables the Sport to make 60 mph from standing still in about four seconds.

It remains to be seen how Alpine engineers are going to achieve their goal of lightening the already featherweight A110. The word is they want to slash another 50 kg off the dry weight of the A110, mostly by taking away interior trim and garnish. They will also stifen the suspension by about 20 percent. These changes would make the Alpine A110 Sport a tad less comfortable than the regular model and not suitable for daily driving. But on the upside it will increase the driving fun of the car, especially on the race track.

Needless to say, the transmission softwarte will be updated for sharper changes, the exhaust will be tweaked for an angrier note, and the steering and stability system will be revised in line with the other upgrades. We are also looking forward to see how this Sport A110 looks like. But we won’t find that out until summer of 2018 which is when it’s due for release.

Via AutoExpress

