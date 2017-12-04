/Manhart MHX6 Dirt² Is BMW X6M’s Offroad Cousin

BMW might be losing the extreme offroad game to Mercedes-Benz, but their tuners are not going down without fight. In an effort to give the G-Wagen 4×4² some serious competition Manhart Performance has come up with a hard-core SUV based on the X6M. It’s called Manhart MHX6 Dirt² and it’s a 900-hp monster capable of conquering any and all terrain.

Now, Manhart MHX6 Dirt² is still very much a concept in development, as you can tell by the fact that we have computer renderings of it rather than real images. But it’s a completely doable project for Manhart, even though their background is in super fast Bimmers for road and track. There are traces of that expertise here, chiefly under the bonnet where the big Dirt benefits from a 900 horsepower and 1,200 Nm of torque version of the famous 4.4 liter bi-turbo V8 engine.

That power, combined with all the offroad gear they have fitted – or will fit – to Manhart MHX6 Dirt² makes the thing pretty much unstoppable. In fact, one may not be blamed for suggesting they have gone a bit overboard. This car looks more like a Dakar Rally contender than an adventure-mobile which is what its main rival is. The SUV has a full set of aero parts, including front and rear spoilers, but they are rather pointless since the height of the car renders the question of downforce moot. But they do lend a certain je ne sais quoi to the design.

The rest is all offroad business, with massive wheels and chunky tires, flared fenders with protective covers, portal axles, jacked-up suspension, front and rear guards, double snorkels, a winch, and an exterior-mounted roll bar with place to secure your spare tire on. The price of this bad boy will be in the neighborhood of half a million dollars.

