/Official: 2018 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)

Along with the new Sorento, Kia unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show a new version of the hybrid crossover, Niro. Boasting enhanced looks and improved performance as well efficiency, the 2018 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid is a strong contender in the green car market, one that makes a lot of sense in more ways than one.

For starters, there is the 26-mile all-electric range of the this car that sets it apart from most of the similar offerings in the market. Even something like the new BMW i8 Roadster has an electric range of just 18 miles. 2018 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybridalso has a driving range rated at up to an estimated 560 miles, thanks to fuel economy ratings of 48 mpg city, 44 mpg highway and 46 mpg combined, which is above the average of this class. As for power, the 1.6-liter GDI petrol engine and the electric motor with its underfloor batteries give you a combined 139 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque.

Niro PHEV employs the same six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as the Niro which Kia maintains is the reason it has the same level of driving fun. Drivers can choose from several driving modes, including EV mode, Hybrid mode, (default) Eco mode, or Sport mode for quicker transmission response. There are clever fuel saving measures in this car, such as Driver-Only Air Conditioning, or Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS)which makes up to 50 percent of the structure, contributing to lightness and safety.

And of course 2018 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is as feature rich and reasonably priced as any Korean car you have ever known. The hybrid crossover will hit the showroom towards the end of the year.

“The Niro Plug-in is the exciting next step in Kia’s progression toward offering more alternative fuel vehicles by 2020,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America (KMA). “Consumers who are intrigued by the Niro hybrid’s fantastic versatility and design, but want even more EcoDynamics technology and the ability to drive only using electric power, will find more to love in the Niro Plug-in Hybrid.”

