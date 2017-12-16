/Porsche 911 Carrera T (2018) In-Depth Look

Along with the GT3 Touring Package, this year we also got a tighter, lighter version of the Carrera. It’s called the Porsche 911 Carrera T, a badge that harks back 1968, and it promises some old-school fun with features such as less weight, shorter transmission ratios from the manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive with mechanical rear differential lock. Let’s take a deeper look at this cool sports car.

Powering the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T is a twin turbocharged 3.0 liter flat-six with 370 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque. It enables the T to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 km/h.while manual gearbox is standard, PDK is available as an option. But 911 T is more about the fun of driving than outright speed, mainly thanks to a shorter rear axle ratio and mechanical differential lock, but also to some serious weight saving. There is less sound proofing and some of the windows are made of plastic, and rear seats have been omitted along with the Porsche Communication Management (PCM).

You the rear seats and PCM back in as no-cost options, but why would you want to? Other exclusive highlights of the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T (Touring) include PASM sports chassis as standard, lowered by 20 mm, the weight-optimised Sport Chrono Package, a shortened shift lever with red shift pattern and Sport-Tex seat centres. The rear-axle steering, which is not available for the 911 Carrera, is available as an option for the 911 Carrera T. Going on sale from January 2018, the Touring 911 starts at 107,553 EUR.

