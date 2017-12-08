/Rapper Turns the New Rolls-Royce Phantom Into Recording Studio

It is said that the loudest thing you hear in a Rolls-Royce is the ticking of the bespoke clock. That ought to make it a perfect place to record music, apparently. That’s what they’ve been up to lately, lending a new 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom to British rapper Skepta to record a song in.

Not only does this latest publicity stunt put the quietness of the car in perspective, it also promotes what kind of clientele Rolls-Royce is after these days. Gone are the days when only the exceedingly refined aristocracy drove this make of automobile, or rather were driven in. These days the real money is in the hands of artists like Skepta, or rather these are the wealthy ones with an insatiable desire to blow their cash on fancy, shiny things. The refined and the sophisticated are now fond of discreetness and understated style.

At any rate, the Mercury Music Prize and MOBO award-winning musician Skepta, inspired by the unique ambiance of Rolls-Royce Phantom, conceived and recorded a track while sitting in the car. The Skepta RR, as the record is called, came out clean and crisp, thanks in no small part to the Phantom’s aluminium spaceframe, more than 130kg of sound insulation and two-layer 6mm glazing.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “I want to welcome Skepta to the World of Rolls-Royce. He has shown a unique and exciting appreciation of the marque and interpreted Phantom’s credentials as the world’s quietest and most luxurious motor car with an exceptionally creative track and film.”

