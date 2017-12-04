/Rimac Concept Two Set for GMS 2018 Debut

You are all familiar, I am sure, with the Croatian hyper car maker Rimac, the creators of the giant-slayer that is the Concept One. Currently they are hard at work developing their second model, code-named Rimac Concept Two, to have it ready for debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Given the specs of Concept One, one would expect Rimac Concept Two to take a different approach and give luxury and comfort a hyper priority than performance. After all, Rimac has nothing to prove anymore in that aspect. And they are going that way, making sure the Two is more luxurious and more comfortable. But they also want to make it faster than its predecessor. The figures they have mentioned in terms of output are 1224 bhp and 1180 lb-ft of torque. Given Rimac’s history, you can bet your bottom dollar they are going to deliver that.

Rimac Concept Two has a lot more value for the company than the One, seeing as the Two is actually a production model. They did make 8 units of the One, true, plus a couple of track versions. But the Two will be produced in at least a 100 copies, making it a fully-fledged hypercar capable of giving a lot of trouble to the established hierarchy. The car delivers the same performance as a Chiron, but it’s zero emission and a lot less expensive. What’s more, Rimac brand has a lot of prestige now. It’s one of the coolest brands thanks to stunts such as this.

While turning themselves into a proper manufacturer of high-end cars, Rimac continues to supply other makes with sophisticated battery an connectivity technologies. This is the cool thing about the EV revolution in the auto industry. You get firms like Rimac from Croatia coming up putting all the big dogs of the business to shame. Keep it up boys!

Via Autocar

