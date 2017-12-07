/2018 Skoda Kodiaq SportLine UK Pricing and Specs

A headier, sportier version of Skoda’s popular crossover, the Kodiaq, will be ready for delivery to UK customers in February. On this occasion the Czech automaker announced the pricing and specifications of the highly anticipated Skoda Kodiaq SportLine, revealing a base price of £32,685.

Now that might seem to some a searingly high sum, but Skoda Kodiaq SportLine comes with so much kit, it really isn’t hard justifying its price tag. You get a full exterior package consisting of 20-inch Vega Anthracite alloy wheels, deeper front and rear sport bumpers, and black accents on the radiator grille, roof rails, door mirror housings and side window trims. Inside, too, you get extras such as leather sports steering wheel, carbon effect dashboard and door inserts, along with Alcantara-trimmed sports bucket seats and door panels.

Another highlight of 2018 Skoda Kodiaq SportLine is the wide range of available drivetrain options. You can choose between four units, all-wheel-drive is standard on all of them, and there is even a DSG transmission options. Teh dual-clutch affair is fitted as standard on the 2.0 TSI 180PS and 2.0 TDI 190PS, while the 1.4 TSI 150PS and 2.0 TDI 150PS engines are available with the choice of manual or DSG. In terms of equipment, in addition to the SE-L spec features, you get seven seats, Columbus infotainment system with 9.2″ touchscreen display and integrated Wi-Fi, electrically operated boot and Drive mode select.

Skoda Kodiaq SportLine UK Pricing

Engine CO 2 VED Recommended OTR BiK 2017/18 P11D value 1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4 156 I £32,685.00 30% £32,130.00 1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4 DSG 163 I £33,985.00 31% £33,430.00 2.0 TSI 180PS 4×4 DSG 170 I £35,220.00 33% £34,665.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 144 H £34,225.00 30% £33,970.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 DSG 149 H £35,525.00 31% £35,270.00 2.0 TDI 190PS 4×4 DSG 151 I £36,685.00 32% £36,130.00

