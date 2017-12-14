/Unique 1959 Aston Martin DB4 Up for Grabs

Prestigious British exotic and classic car dealer, Hexagon, is offering something so unique, it is guaranteed to make classic car lovers whimper with excitement! It’s a 1959 Aston Martin DB4, and as if that wasn’t cool enough, this car is a pre-production unit painstakingly resorted back to its original glory.

This highly desirable item was the third Right Hand Drive DB4 to come from Newport Pagnell, featuring custom upgrades by Aston Martin aficionado Richard Williams. Once a demonstrator, this 1959 Aston Martin DB4 has been converted to run on a Vantage triple Weber carb system and boasts a 5-speed gearbox. The wider wire wheels sit inside especially modified fenders and provide more grip than any standard DB4. So to drive this little piece of Aston history is a pretty delightful car.

But the main joy is owning this gem is ogling it. Finished in unique Blu Scozia with re-trimmed leather interior, the car is the quintessential vintage British sports car. Only it is so well sorted out, you can daily driver it if you want. A hill climber for most of its life, Hexagon’s 1959 Aston Martin DB4 has had £222,000 spent on its restoration, a job that included engine rebuild to 4.2 litre specification. Said to be in “near concours condition,” this DB4 is not just one of the finest in the world, it is also the coolest.

Paul Michaels, chairman of Hexagon Classics, said: “This is an unmissable opportunity for someone to own a truly unique classic car. The DB4 is unmistakably iconic, made more so thanks to this particular pre-production model claiming the legendary Richard Williams amongst it previous owners. It has been lovingly restored to immaculate condition and it ready for inspection from our North London showroom now.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]