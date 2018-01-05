/2018 Citroen C3 Elle Special Edition Has Cherry Pink Accents

Ladies, if you want to stand out this season with a car whose color accents match that of your lip gloss, we have good news. The new Citroen C3 Elle Special Edition is a new iteration of the French hatchback created in collaboration with ELLE fashion magazine, and it is as thoroughly feminine as a pussy hat.

Priced from £15,595 OTR, the 2018 Citroen C3 Elle Special Edition comes with a Polar White body complemented with Soft Sand two-tone roof as standard, Gloss Black door mirrors and original accents in cherry pink on the fog light surrounds, Airbump and rear quarter-light graphic. Of course, you also get ELLE badges on the outside, because what is the point of rocking a cool brand if you cannot boasts about it. The pink continues inside on stitching of the grey seat upholstery and on the dashboard surround.

As for the equipment, the list includes ConnectedCAM Citroën, Citroën Connect Nav, Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system, Active Safety Brake, Driver Attention Alert, Collision Risk Alert and Intelligent Beam Headlights. What that means is, you are at all times kept entertained and protected against potential accients. So go ahead and apply that make up as you drive along. Chances are you will get away with it.

Engine-wise, not that any woman has eve cared about what sort of engine she has in her car, Citroen C3 Elle can be had with either PureTech 82 or PureTech 110 S&S. We can tell you that you should go for the latter, because it’s smoother, has start/stop which reduces fuel consumption, and comes with a comfy six speed automatic gearbox.

