/2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel Promises Good Things

A first for Ford Trucks, the 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel introduces American truck fans to a world where they don’t have to compromise between power and fuel efficiency. This truck offers both. Thanks to its new 3.0-liter Power Stroke engine, the F-150 Diesel does 30 mpg while delivering best-in-class power, torque, and towing capacity.

We have to point out that the 30 mpg is the EPA-estimate highway consumption, but that is the most important figure for a truck since it spends most of its time on the highway. As for the power, the 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel gives you 250 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque. If you don’t like this option there are still six more engine options available for the F-150, but you can’t get this performance and that economy along with 11,400 pounds of towing capacity and 2,020 pounds of payload capacity.

Backing the 3.0 liter diesel engine is a a standard SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission. This unit has special gear ratios to lower the fuel consumption without messing with the truck’s performance. In testing along the legendary Davis Dam in Arizona, F-150 equipped with the all-new Power Stroke diesel engine climbed 13 miles at a 6 percent grade in temperatures in excess of 100 degrees – maintaining consistent power output throughout.

“For every truck owner who wants strong fuel economy while they tow and haul, we offer a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® V6 engine that dreams are made of,” said Dave Filipe, vice president global powertrain engineering. “The more you tow and the longer you haul, the more you’ll appreciate its class-leading towing and payload capacity and how efficient it is at the pump.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]