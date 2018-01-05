/2018 VW Tiguan Allspace – UK Pricing and Specs

The long wheelbase version of the Tiguan SUV, known simply as the VW Tiguan Allspace, is now available to order in the UK. The extra-practical vehicle comes with a longer wheelbase for added luggage capacity and third-row seats as its main highlights.

The difference in length in 2018 VW Tiguan Allspace compared to the standard model is significant (4,701 mm vs 4,486 mm). But even so the third row of fold-flat seats are labeled “occasional” meaning exactly what it says on the tin. As for luggage space, with five occupants and the third-row folded you get 700 liters, with seven people in it you get 230 liters, and with only two people and the rest of the seats folded a whopping 1,775 litres.

2018 VW Tiguan Allspace hits UK showrooms in three trim levels: SE Navigation, SEL (luxury) and R-Line (sporty). Standard kit across all models include 18-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors and 3Zone climate control, Discover Navigation infotainment system with an 8.0-inch colour touchscreen, satellite navigation, DAB radio, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Front Assist and City emergency braking.

The choice of engines for the Allspace are like that of the standard version. You get a 1.4-litre TSI ACT (Active Cylinder Technology) petrol with 150 PS, 2.0-litre 180 PS TSI with 4MOTION all-wheel drive and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, three 2.0-litre turbocharged engines, with peak power outputs of 150 PS, 190 PS and 240 PS.

2018 VW Tiguan Allspace Pricing and Specs:

Model Engine Gearbox Drive RRP OTR SE Navigation 1.4 150 PS TSI ACT 6-sp Man Front £29,370 SE Navigation 1.4 150 PS TSI ACT 6-sp DSG Front £30,970 SE Navigation 2.0 150 PS TDI 6-sp Man Front £31,550 SE Navigation 2.0 150 PS TDI 7-sp DSG Front £33,150 SE Navigation 2.0 150 PS TDI 6-sp Man 4MOTION £33,115 SE Navigation 2.0 150 PS TDI 7-sp DSG 4MOTION £34,905 SE Navigation 2.0 190 PS TDI 7-sp DSG 4MOTION £36,155 SEL 1.4 150 PS TSI ACT 6-sp DSG Front £32,545 SEL 2.0 180 PS TSI 7-sp DSG 4MOTION £35,960 SEL 2.0 150 PS TDI 6-sp Man Front £33,125 SEL 2.0 150 PS TDI 7-sp DSG Front £34,725 SEL 2.0 150 PS TDI 6-sp Man 4MOTION £34,690 SEL 2.0 150 PS TDI 7-sp DSG 4MOTION £36,480 SEL 2.0 190 PS TDI 7-sp DSG 4MOTION £37,730 SEL 2.0 240 PS TDI 7-sp DSG 4MOTION £39,965

