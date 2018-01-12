/2019 Ford Edge ST Unveiled with 335 Horsepower

Hot crossovers with more power than their class would warrant seem to be gaining momentum in the market. This is what Ford has come up with to remain competitive, the 2019 Ford Edge ST. This small crossover features a 335 Horsepower 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine.

That motor also makes 380 lb.-ft. of torque. Gotta love these EcoBoosts! 2019 Ford Edge ST also benefits from a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, standard all-wheel drive with selectable traction control, an available performance brake package, and ST-tuned sport suspension. So performance-wise, this family rocket punches way above its weight.

And it’s not just straight line performance, either. 2019 Ford Edge ST should be quite good around corners thanks to the tailored suspension as well as aggressive throttle response and shifting patterns. But most people are going to want this model simply for the way it looks. The ST treatment gives the Edge exclusive front and rear styling elements, a wide mesh grille for optimal cooling, deep side skirts and dual-exhaust outlets, plus 21 inch wheels. Inside the car features special design cues on the steering wheel, seat backs and scuff plates.

“Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track mentality,” said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing. “From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will love to drive.”

