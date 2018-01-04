/2019 Mercedes G-Class – First Official Details and Pictures

After giving us a taste of the new 2019 Mercedes G-Class interior, Daimler has now released the first photos of the legendary SUV flexing its muscles on an offroad course. Granted, it’s a heavily camo’d prototype, but it does reveal pretty much all that is new about this model.

Nobody, of course, expects the 2019 Mercedes G-Class to come with a radical new design. It is going to maintain the iconic boxy shape of its predecessor. The new stuff are mainly trivial details such as rounder headlights, slimmer taillights, new bumper design, and a more prominent grille. And that’s alright. We don’t our beloved G-Wagen to look any different. The interior changes have been more substantial, giving the big G a more refined and luxurious feel inside the cabin.

As for the technical specs, while the performance figures of the 2019 Mercedes G-Class are yet to be released, we have some initial details to drool over. The characteristic features of the G-Wgen, i.e. ladder- type frame, three 100-percent differential locks and LOW RANGE off-road ratio are still there. These are complemented with independent suspension with double-wishbone front axle and rigid rear axle. So you can expect not just better offroad capabilities, but also nicer on-road handling. There is a new “G-Mode” which is an automatically engaged extra-clever offroad mode that manipulates adjustable damping of the chassis and the steering as well as the accelerator to make you an offroad expert even if you are nothing of the sort.

Other highlights of the new 2019 G-Class include a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission with torque converter, geared for comfort, efficiency and maximum ability, 360° camera with bird’s eye view and guiding lines, and 18-inch all-terrain tires. Below you find some of the most impressive facts and figures about the new G’s capabilities…

//Slope climbing ability of up to 100% on suitable surfaces

//Ground clearance between the axles: 241 millimeters (+6 millimeters )

//Maximum fording depth: 70 centimeters in water and mud passages (+10 centimeters)

//Driving stability at angles of 35° (+7°)

//Angle of departure: 30°, angle of approach: 31° (+1°)

//Breakover angle: 26° (+1°)

//Suspension travel: Front axle: Spring/rebound travel of 85/100 millimeters; rear axle: Spring/rebound travel of 82/142 millimeters

