/Hyundai NEXO FCEV Gives Hydrogen Another Chance

Hyundai’s CES 2018 exhibit is all about technology features they will be incorporating into their future production models. But they have also brought along a concept car, Hyundai NEXO, which is the firm’s second-generation of commercialized fuel cell electric vehicle, headed for production and release in select markets very soon.

A lot of people believe that the whole fuel cell thing probably has no future because the infrastructure needed to make it work is virtually non-existent. But Hyundai keeps working on improving their FCEVs, so they would be ready if, some day, these cars went mainstream. Hyundai NEXO is a much-improved product compared to its predecessor, the Tucson FCEV, with a range of 370 miles, 105 more than the Tucson. It’s also been tested more thoroughly and is just as versatile, says the company, as any gasoline-powered vehicle.

Hyundai NEXO is faster, quieter and more efficient than the previous FCEVs and in a class of its own in terms of technology, packaging and safety. The electric motors and battery packs are getting smaller and smaller in every new version, meaning the car’s practicality improves and its light decreases. We have to say the NEXO also looks pretty cool. Le’t’s just hope they come up with a better name for the production model. Hyundai wants to launch18 eco-friendly models to global markets by 2025.

Other technologies Hyundai showcased at CES 2018 include Blind-spot View Monitor which promises drastic improvement over current systems, Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA), basis for future autonomous driving, and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) which is becoming increasingly fashionable these days.

