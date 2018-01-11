/McLaren 570GT Get Sport Pack and Design Editions

Increasing the appeal of the Sport Series, the 570GT in particular, for the customers, McLaren announced a series of upgrades. The new Sport Pack and five new Design Editions for the McLaren 570GT are available to order now, making the most practical everyday supercar a little bit more super.

The 2018 McLaren 570GT benefits as standard from carbon ceramic brake discs, but the new added Sport Pack allows you to make it even sharper. Bringing the same level of dynamic settings as the 570S Coupe and Spider to the GT, the list of features this pack adds include sharper steering rack, damper actuators and uprights, S-tune adaptive damping, steering and Electronic Stability Control and Pirelli P-ZERO CORSA tires, all for the price of $5,950.

As for the McLaren 570GT Design Editions, they combine popular exterior colors with the By McLaren luxury design interior that best complement them. The five available combos include Silica White exterior with Saddle Tan and Carbon Black interior; Pacific Blue with Jet Black and Areia (cream); Blade Silver with Natural Tan and Carbon Black; Fire Black with Jet Black and Areia; and Storm Grey with Jet Black and Almond White.

Furthermore, GT customers can personalize their machine with McLaren Special Operations options, including for 570GT an electrochromic roof with customer-controlled variable tint.

“The McLaren Sports Series is already recognized for bringing the excitement and race-derived technology of a supercar to the luxury sports car market, a reputation that was further enhanced by the recent introduction of the 570S Spider. The changes for 2018 make every model in the range even more compelling; customers attracted by the McLaren blend of lightweight, carbon fiber construction and mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged V8 engine combining to deliver thrilling performance, can now choose from an even wider range of colors, materials and features. Additionally, with the new 570GT Sport Pack, we have reacted to market requests for a 570GT with the driving dynamics of the 570S Coupé. This optional handling package gives the same chassis setup as the Coupé, while retaining the luxurious features, luggage space and looks of the 570GT.” Jolyon Nash, McLaren Automotive Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing

