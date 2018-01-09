/Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition Announced for USA

Americans love their SUVs plush, and so Mercedes announced the launch of a more ‘Grand’ version of their GLS for the US market. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition comes with exclusive interior and exterior elements that set it apart from the standard version.

The cost of this extra luxuriousness will be announced after the debut of Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition at the Detroit Auto Show and before it reaches the dealerships in mid-2018. It will be available on both GLS450 4MATIC and GLS550 4MATIC, so if you only want to look top-of-the-line but don’t big power to go with it you can get the smaller, cheaper one and still enjoy the looks and amenities.

As for what makes the Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition special, on the outside we have exclusive badges and fancy new wheels. But here is a giveaway as to which version of the Grand you are driving. The GLS450 4MATIC features 20-inch 10-spoke two-tone wheels and an advanced LED Intelligent Light System. The GLS550 4MATIC is as standard equipped with 21-inch wheels and Active LED headlamps. So keep that in mind.

The interior of the Grand GLS is more lavishly equipped, with the highlights including Porcelain / Espresso Brown and designo Nappa leather seats with exclusive diamond quilting and special Budapest-design piping, open pore brown ash trim with light stripes and a Nappa leather dashboard, and finally ambient lighting and Espresso Brown velour floor mats.

