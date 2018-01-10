/Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Unveiled at CES 2018

The trendiest trend in the auto world in 2018 seems to be artificial intelligent. Car makers are scrambling to get ahead in this field, and Mercedes-Benz just made a huge leap with their new infotainment system. Unveiled at CES in Las Vegas, the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is an infotainment system infused with AI.

You still get all the traditional features of a good in-car entertainment and connectivity system, only with the MBUX they are better. You get high-resolution Widescreen Cockpit with touchscreen operation, navigation and voice recognition. But these in the Mercedes-Benz User Experience are complemented with augmented reality technology plus intelligent voice control with natural speech recognition. Think of this system as a big in-car smartphone. “Hey Mercedes” is the phrase that activates the thing.

But the coolest feature of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is its artificial intelligent. You have to be an advanced AI yourself to figure out how it works, but basically this AI can be individualised and adapts to suit the user. Mercedes says it creates an “emotional” connection between the car and the users, which sounds like hyperbole to be honest. But it could be true, if the system really can understand you and take care of your needs the best it can. That is how we form emotional connections, mainly through our needs.

The system is part of Mercedes me Connectivity technologies and can be updated over the air. It will enter series production later this year, used in the entire new compact car generation from Mercedes-Benz

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]