/Official: Lotus Evora GT410 Sport

Yes, it’s yet another tweaked version of an old model. But this Lotus Evora GT410 Sport is a good one, striking the right balance between performance and everyday usability. It is also one of the nicest looking Lotuses (or is it Loti?) of recent years.

Whereas the GT430 is a tad on the rough side of things, the new Lotus Evora GT410 Sport is more practical, available in both 2 seat and 2+2 configurations, and with manual orautomatic transmissions. Power, as the name suggests, stands 410 horsepower, giving this 1,256 kg sports car a power-to-weight ratio of 326 hp per tonne. That translates to a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.9 seconds (manual gearbox 4.0 seconds) and a top speed of 190 mph or 305 km/h.

While it does take balls of steel to do that kind of speed in a small and feather weight car, Lotus Evora GT410 Sport tries its best to protect you by first and foremost being an aerodynamically precise. It generates considerably more downforce than a standard Evora, compared to which it is also 98 kg lighter. Other notable features include touring suspension package available as a no cost option, featuring Bilstein non-adjustable dampers, with touring specification, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. The carbon interior is trimmed in Alcantara and canbe ordered with a 7” touch-screen infotainment system with AppleCarPlay and Android Auto, navigation and reversing camera.

ean-Marc Gales concluded, “Starting 2018 in style, the Evora GT410 Sport is just the beginning of an incredibly strong year for Lotus. The core principles of Lotus and our founder Colin Chapman remain paramount as we work on the next generation of vehicles whilst building our best sports cars yet.”

