/Official: Modern-Day Porsche 935 Based on GT2 RS

At this year’s Rennsport Reunion VI Porsche surprised their fans with something unbelievably cool. It’s a new Porsche 935 race car, brought back from the dead, on the basis of a modern 911 GT2 RS. And it’s a production competition car, not a concept.

The original Porsche 935, of course, is a million dollar car nowadays. And although the replica won’t be cheap either, still it’ll be a lot more accessible than the original. One could argue that the new 935 will be better to live with as well. After all, it’s based on one of the best sports car ever, the GT2 RS. The only slightly disappointing part to hardcore fans might be the transmission. It’s a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK). Now, that’s great and all, but something like this should have had a manual.

With a carbon fiber body inspired by the Porsche 935/78 Le Mans race car, the new racer boasts a 700 horsepower engine. The body is actually an amalgam of bespoke parts and components borrowed from existing models. The fenders, for instance, come from the GT3 R, side mirrors from 911 RSR, and the LED rear lights on the rear wing endplates from the 919 Hybrid LMP1. But the all important Moby Dick back is crafted especially for this car. Same goes for the interior which is a blend of retro cues and modern features.

Production of the modern Porsche 935 is limited to 77 units with prices starting from 701,948 Euro! Customers will receive their vehicles from June 2019 at exclusive delivery events.

“This spectacular car is a birthday present from Porsche Motorsport to fans all over the world,” says Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars for Porsche AG. “Because the car isn’t homologated for any series, engineers and designers didn’t have to follow the usual rules and thus had freedom in the development.”

