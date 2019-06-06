/6 Fuel Efficient Cars That Are Worth Investing In During 2019

Picking the perfect car for your family is anything but easy. With a budget to consider and mileage playing a major part in the overall price, it may seem like an impossible task. However, there are several cars on the market that have an ideal mileage and overall cost that are well worth the investment. This is particularly true for those that are experiencing car troubles as it may seem like short term loans are the only option available to help cover the costs of repairs.

Though this may seem tempting it is important to remember that this form of additional finance is for financial emergencies only and scrapping the car and investing in an alternative, may be the only solution to prevent you spending more money in the future.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Investing money in a brand-new car is something that should not be taken lightly. With several elements to consider such as drivability, overall price and additional safety figures to consider it is beneficial to look into what you need from your car before purchasing one. Though the Citroen C3 is extremely fuel efficient with an average of between 54-59 MPG it also contains several other safety features such as a colour heads up display, traffic sign recognition and parking assist. This then makes it an ideal investment for a family as you know the money is going towards a car that will last a significant amount of time.

Audi A4

If you are frequently driving long distances on motorways on your daily commute, then the Audi A4 is the most comfortable and economical car to choose from. With an average of 46-49 combined mileage and an average of 55-59 miles per gallon on the motorway, this luxury vehicle is the perfect combination of comfort and efficiency for every day of the week.

Kia Rio

One of the newest cars to choose from on this list is the Kia Forte FE. This 2019 model from this world-renowned manufacturer is the perfect all-around vehicle for a weekend away with the family or even the morning commute. With a price tag of around £13,000 and an average mileage of 48.7 miles per gallon, this car is the perfect combination of technology and unprecedented class.

Honda Civic

Another car that is worth the investment in 2019 is the Honda Civic. Not only is it comfortable to drive but the fuel economy of the car is outstanding, averaging around 33-49 miles per gallon depending on the way you drive. This combined mileage along with several other safety features is what makes this the ideal car to invest money in during 2019.

Ford Focus

Another popular choice for many when looking for a new car is Ford Focus. This car has been around for a number of years and has had an outstanding amount of positive feedback. With several colours and engine types available this car is ideal for those travelling motorways regularly and those taking the family to and from school. With an average mileage of between 36-81 miles per gallon, this car is the perfect all-rounder for busy family life.

Mazda CX-3

The final car on our list is the Mazda CX-3. This stunning vehicle not only looks great, but it drives extremely well. This is important for those that spend hours in their cars as it is important that the experience is enjoyable. With other features such as stability control, anti-lock brakes and overhead airbags. This, therefore, makes this car ideal for a busy family as the safety features and average mileage of 38-43 mpg make it the perfect choice regardless of the destination.

With all this in mind, there are a number of outstanding cars on the market that are highly affordable for every budget and suit all your needs and wants. Which will you choose?

