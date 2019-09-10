/10 facts about the engine of a sports car

In our day to day lives, cars are incredibly crucial. They help us get right where we want to go, be it for work, travel and play. Cars not just cater to necessity but there are some ostentatious luxury cars available for sale. One such variant is the sports car. These mean machines come with sleek designs, flashy colors and powerful engines. Designed to be a notch higher than your average car, these sports car are usually more aerodynamic, compact and deliver an exceptional performance.

There are some sports cars today that can even compete with the race cars. Though there is no practical reason for the preference of these cars, such cars are usually bought by those who have excess cash to buy them and display them as a symbol of their social status and wealth. But what really makes these cars special is their engine. So, let’s take a quick look at 10 facts about the engine of your sports car.

The stereotype associated with the sports car isn’t always true

Every time you hear the roar of an engine or the shriek of the tires, you might have looked around and seen a brat showing off his fancy sports car. However, this isn't the truth about the sports car engine. Every engine, even the one in your sedan, has the capacity to produce a thunderous noise. Though soft-spoken, they have incredible power but that is depicted in the rumble of the car and not in the noise that it produces.

The Bugatti Veyron comes with a super-hot engine!

It is a powerful car which comes equipped with a quad-turbo engine and sixteen cylinders. This makes it one heluva fast car.

But make sure you never run the engine to its full tilt since that can be pretty dangerous and might lead to the melting of the car around it. To ensure that this never happens, the car has 12 radiators installed in the car whereas your usual cars have only one radiator to keep the engine cool.

The 2nd most powerful engine in the world

When people talk about the most powerful engine, the most obvious choice is the Bugatti Veyron. Of course, when an engine has 12 radiators, it is supposed to the best, isn’t it? However, you’ll be surprised to know that Bugatti is third in line when we consider the most power packed engines for the sports cars.

However, you cannot even imagine which one comes at the second spot. It is the Koenigsegg One which is manufactured by a small company from Sweden. This car has a 1,341 horsepower which is the reason behind its magnificent speed.

The most powerful engine in the world

Venom F5 has the most powerful engine in the world. With its engine, you can reach a speed of over 300 miles per hour, with which, you can get around 239 mph in less than 30 seconds. Sounds impossible? Well, it is true. The car comes packed with a Hennessey brand twin Turbo V8 engine which helps it achieve 600 horsepower.

Hennessey special vehicles

If you purchase a sports car and it doesn't deliver an experience as imagined, you don't have to settle for it. Hennessey Special Vehicles is a company which is based in Texas and they have made it their business to provide the customers with modified high-powered cars. If you want your ordinary car to deliver like a Super car or even a hyper car, you must get in touch with them and they'll help you with your needs. Hennessey Special Vehicles take pride in their ability to modify any engine to assure that it works to its best potential, and even beyond, sometimes.

Most of the engines are located in the same place

Usually, all the sports cars are designed creatively. They come with luxury interiors and exteriors along with some interesting door mechanics. Though, the sports manufacturing companies wish to be creative, there is one component that remains consistent and that is engine placement. Since your sports car are supposed to drive faster than your average car, most of these cars have their engines placed in the front half of the car.

From there, the engine is connected to the rear wheels. In the usual cars, the engine is connected to the front. This is what assures the right balance backed with a smooth pleasurable ride. There are some sports cars that also have their engines placed in the rear half or the center of the vehicle for the same purpose.

Tiny but speedy

The tiny Honda S500 was released in the year 1963. It is a small two-seater sports car which was the first car made by Honda (a transition from their motorcycles). This car had a minuscule 531cc engine nut that didn’t make it a pushover. It was super-fast car and was capable of delivering 44 bhp at 8,000 rpm and that wasn’t even its fastest which was the 9,500 rpm. Though it had a small engine, it was still capable of delivering a speed equivalent to that of a sports car.

Engines aren’t always anti-environment

Now, there is another stereotype associated with the roar of the sports car engine that is these cars burn tons of gas and emit harmful fumes in the air. Though this might have been true about some cars in the past, in the recent times, the cars are cleaner and advanced.

Further, in today's times, the powerful engine of the cars now run on cleaner fuels, electricity or sometimes even a blend of the two. These cars are mostly eco-friendly and yet happen to be more sleek and faster than the non-eco-friendly counterparts.

Sports car engines are built with safety in mind

It is often believed that the sports cars have a natural inherent legacy of being dangerous. Of course, there have been instances of the sports car crashing, but that in no way means that these cars aren’t safe. It is true that the built and the make of the sports car is different from the normal cars but that means that the car is capable of handling exposure different from what an average car is capable of handling.

Though, the built can also be a contributor to its inexperienced drivers crashing, there is also an important safety feature provided in the sports car engines. The fuel tanks of the cars expose the gasoline inside the car to only little air when transporting to the engine. This fact about the sports car makes it less likely to explode or crash and a lot safer than the normal cars.

Early sports cars struggled

For some of you, it might be surprising to know that even though these sports cars are popular today, the engines of the sports car in comparison to the engines over the period, have mostly been unpopular with the people.

In the year, 1936, the T-type MG Midget was released in the market. The car had a phenomenal engine which helped it go over a speed of 100 miles per hour. This was pretty fast for that time. Moreover, this car had an engine which was quieter than the usual cars yet it wasn't popular in its time. This didn't dishearten the makers of the car and they persisted until their car was successful in establishing a place for itself in the market.

These are the top 10 most interesting and crucial facts about the sports car engine. If you have more facts to add to this list, do let us know about it in the comment section below.

Author Bio

Pankaj Raghav is a blogger and shares his experience with SEO tools at DigiToolsCoupons. While sharing his experience, he also love to help other fellow bloggers in setting up their blogs. Learn about the SEO tactics at his blog.

