In this article, we’re going to explain some of the reasons to import a car from England.

If you are reading these lines it is because you are also passionate about motor vehicles. In this article, I will clarify your doubts so that you can finish buying a second-hand vehicle in England.

For simplicity, I will use England interchangeably as the United Kingdom to refer to the latter (consisting of England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland).

A little history

But … what do we know about the UK at the automotive industry level? Well, many of us have in mind the number of brands they had in England in the ’60s and’ 70s, vehicles of all kinds, kit cars, etc.

That story left its mark and love for all English people, but what really happened in England? When did this industry decline? To anticipate that like many countries, in the postwar period, car plants stopped manufacturing military vehicles and the original production and product was resumed. As a figure, thanks to its competitiveness in 1950, 60% of the vehicles that were exported, mainly had the US as a customer.

Later the US was able to satisfy its own demand and from the ’70s, labor disputes, the late adoption of front-wheel drive and quality problems, diminished the competitiveness of England while Japan began to dominate this industry.

And this love for cars has made programs like Top Gear, Wheeler Dealers or The Drive possible, leaving us spectacular videos like the following one, to the delight of all fans, even from other countries.As you have seen, you are going to visit a country with a huge tradition in automobiles, with rear-wheel drive classics, carreg.co.uk, a great love for its history and a lot of desire to keep this history alive, with a lot of workshops specialized in brands, and a exquisite detail in its restorations and rehabilitations.

The trip can be considered as a trip with search at or with the search for the ideal vehicle there (at destination).

Why buy a car in England

If you thought that Germany was a reference at the level of second-hand vehicle prices, you have not checked the figures for the United Kingdom. But why are vehicles depreciating so much in England?

In reality, it is not that they depreciate more, it is that there is a greater range of prices, that is, you pay very well for a classic in excellent condition and you pay little for a vehicle in poor condition.

There we have more tools to assess the condition of a vehicle. In the first place, transparency is required on the issue of accidents or damages that have been declared ranging from a total loss (category A), a non-repairable blow (although some parts can be reused in other cars) (B), a car with repairable structural damage (S, previously called C) and a car with cosmetic or electrical damage that the insurer prefers not to repair (N, previously called D). The high cost of official repair channels means that insurers have a greater tendency not to repair than in our country.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]