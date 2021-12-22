/What are motorbike ground anchors? ?How are they used?

are an excellent anti-theft product to protect your motorcycle or scooter. Additional security layers aim to make it more difficult for opportunist thieves to steal your bike from your home or whilst out and about.

Ultimately no security product can give 100% certainty that your bike will not be stolen but making it as difficult and lengthy as possible to access your bike is likely to get them to pick another less protected target. Trying to use an ankle-grinder on a ground anchor in a shed or garage is a lengthy and loud process that will draw attention – so most thieves won’t want to take the risk.

There are two main types of ground anchors on the market today, wall and ground fitting. They can either be bolted down or concreted into the desired storage location. Wall anchors are said in some sense to make stealing a motorbike that little bit harder. This is because the looser your chain is, the easier it is to cut through and use gravity to its advantage. By using the wall anchor, it gives

Once set up, a security chain can be attached through the ground anchor – giving a strong locking mechanism that acts as an effective deterrent. It will stop your motorbike from easily being wheeled or driven away. Most ground anchors are much more secure than just using an average chain, so they are often avoided by thieves looking for an easy payday.

The best location for a motorbike ground anchor is usually in a garage or shed in an accessible location to you, but not simple for a thief to try and cut through.

Ground anchors can offer varying levels of protection, depending on the sold secure rating. This should help you decide on the best ground anchor for your budget. Sold Secure is an independent testing company that performs a stress test on a range of manufactured motorbike security products. It is important to look and understand the sold secure ratings before committing to a ground anchor purchase – gold and diamond demonstrate their durability and give you the best option to keep your bike safe.

Fitting Ground Anchors

More commonly used are bolt in ground anchors, and a corded hammer drill is recommended to fit them properly. It’s important to measure accurately and carefully – as you only get one shot at drilling the holes!

For concrete fitted ground anchors, it is a long process but arguably worth the extra effort. You will need to first dig a hole through the existing floor – so again a drill fit for this purpose is required.

Fitting a ground anchor to your motorbike is a responsible decision, and it just might stop you from becoming the next unfortunate target.

