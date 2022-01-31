/How to Replace a Broken or Lost Car Key – A Quick and Easy Guide

There are many reasons you might need to replace your car key. Whether it is broken, lost, or you just want a spare in case the original ever needs to be replaced, this guide will teach you how to do so.

First, find out what type of key you have: a standard ignition key or a transponder key. Next, decide if you want an exact copy of the old key or a replacement with different features. Lastly, do some research on reputable locksmiths in your area and select one from the list for your new keys.

What Type of Key Do You Have?

The first step in replacing your car key is identifying the type of key you have. There are two types of keys: standard ignition keys and transponder keys. If you have a standard ignition key, it’s easier to replace because there are companies that can make an exact copy of your old key. However, if you have a transponder key, it will be more difficult to get an exact duplicate.

Replacing a Lost Car Key

A lost car key is one of the most frustrating situations—especially if you can’t get into your car. It’s not always easy to find a locksmith in an emergency, but it’s possible with some research and preparation.

If you’re looking for an exact copy of the old key, then start by finding out what type of key you have. You’ll need this information when shopping for a new car key because there are two types: standard ignition keys and transponder keys.

Once you know which type of key you have, head back to the locksmith in your area. They should be able to help you get copies made quickly so that you can get back on the road in no time!

Standard Ignition Keys

Standard ignition keys open your car’s door with a simple turn of the steering wheel. Sometimes, these keys can break or be misplaced. If this is the case, you may need to replace your old key with a new one.

Start by finding out what type of key you have: either a standard ignition key or transponder key. Ignition keys are typically round and flat, whereas transponder keys are more squarish with rounded edges. You can usually tell by examining the teeth on the end of the key.

Next, decide if you want an exact copy of the old key or a replacement with different features. If you’re looking for an identical match for your old car key, you’ll want to go to an auto-parts store or dealership near you for OEM auto parts.

On the other hand, if you want newer features on your new car key, such as remote start capabilities, push button start, etc., it might be worth looking at locksmiths instead. They will be able to do custom orders and provide services like remote start and push button starts that aren’t available at stores and dealerships.

Transponder Keys

Transponder keys are standard ignition keys with an added microchip to help your car identify the key. With a transponder key, your car can tell when you’ve inserted the key and make sure that no one else can start your car. This type of key is convenient because you don’t have to worry about other people starting your car without permission or having to worry about losing your keys.

Getting a Replacement Key

Replacing a car key might seem like an easy task, but it can be complicated. You’ll need to decide between getting an exact duplicate or upgrading your key to use with newer features.

If you want an exact replacement for your old key, your best option is to go to the dealership where you bought your car. They will have the original code and information to make sure the new key matches the old one exactly. However, if you don’t want to take time out of your day or pay much more than necessary, then consider getting a generic replacement key from a local locksmith like Car Keys Pro or any other locksmith company you’re familiar with in your area. They will likely have generic copies of keys that are close enough in shape and size that they can easily copy onto the blank.

The process is simple: Just head over to where you found a locksmith near you and give them all of your old keys (or at least the broken one). Then tell them what type of car you drive and what type of ignition system it has (standard ignition key or transponder key). They should be able to make a new duplicate for you right on the spot!

Replacing with an Exact Copy of the Old Key

If you want your new car key to look exactly like your old one, then you’ll need to take your current key into a locksmith. It will be copied for an exact match of the original, down to any scratches or dents on the metal.

The downside is that you won’t have access to any new features offered by newer models of cars. You may also need to replace the ignition switch in order to access them–a process that involves cutting wires and is best left to professionals.

Replacing with a Different Type of Key

If you lost your key, it’s likely you also lost the original key cut to match. But if you have an ignition-type key, you can still get a replacement with a different type of key cut. The downside is that locksmiths may not have the capability to make a copy of the old keys.

For transponder keys, it’s easy—most locksmiths will be able to provide an exact copy of the one that’s broken or missing. They’ll simply scan the immobilizer chip in your vehicle to create a new key.

The downside is that these are more expensive than traditional ignition keys.

When replacing your car key, ask your locksmith about all the options available for types of car keys and their cost so you can make an informed decision on what best suits your needs.

Wrapping Up

Car keys are one of the most important parts of traveling, but they’re also one of the most fragile. If you lose your key or it breaks, don’t panic! There are many ways to get a replacement key that will work just as well as the original. Getting a duplicate key is the fastest solution, but if you don’t have an exact copy of your old key, you should be able to get a replacement key cut with the same type of lock.

Replacing your car keys is never fun, but you should be able to find a good solution no matter what kind of key you have.

