/How To Know When To Get A Brake Check

As a car owner, it is important to understand when to get your brakes checked no matter how far or how often you drive. Your brakes do not last forever and can be worn down, so they will need to be looked at and serviced every so often to avoid brake failure. Here are the 5 top things to look out for and when to schedule a brake service.

Your Brake Light Appears

One of the first and most obvious warnings that you should get your brakes checked is if your brake system warning light shows up on your dashboard is something you should not ignore, especially if you are noticing anything else abnormal going on with your car.

Unique Sounds

If you start to hear noises coming from your car when braking, it is a warning sign that you should take your car in. The grinding sounds may mean that your brake pads are wearing down and there is damage so they will need to be replaced.

Pedal Vibrations When Stopping

A sign that you may have damaged brake rotors is if your pedal and maybe even the whole vehicle start to vibrate when braking. In order to tell if this is due to a brake problem, you should pay attention to if it is only happening when you are braking.

Struggling to Brake

Depending on how long you’ve had your car, most people drive their car enough to the point that they are used to their brakes. If you start to notice a difference and it is becoming more difficult to brake, then it is another sign to get it checked out.

You may also start to feel your car starting to veer to the left or right when stopping and this could mean you have an issue with damaged brake components or that your car has a brake fluid leak.

The Smell of Burnt Rubber

Another tell-tale sign that you may need a repair is if you start to smell burnt rubber while driving. This can be a very serious issue where your brakes could be too worn down and unable to function properly and start to damage your rubber pads. You should you’re your car in to be serviced in this situation, especially if this is occurring while driving in normal situations.

This article was brought to you by LMW Auto Repair, a full service vehicle repair shop with locations in Eldersburg, MD and Randallstown, MD.

