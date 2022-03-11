/A Buyer’s Guide to Car Racing Seats

According to police reports, there were 6,756,000 motor vehicle crashes in 2019; 1,916,000 involved injuries and 33,244 caused fatalities.

This is where car racing seats can make a world of difference when it comes to your driving experience. Not only are they comfortable and safe, but they can also help you stay in control of your vehicle at all times.

Installing the wrong seats can be dangerous – not to mention uncomfortable. That’s why it’s essential to take your time and make sure you’re choosing the right seats for your vehicle.

If you’re looking to upgrade your car, keep reading to learn more about car racing seats and how to choose the right one for you!

Why Install Race Car Seats?

Once you’ve purchased your car, you might have wondered at some point about whether to install race car seats. What are the differences or the benefits? Let’s discuss.

Factory Seats

The seats your car comes with from the factory are designed around comfort. They also are structured to help you maintain a proper posture. But, of course, they’ll also be designed around the available space, which is why some cars, like SUVs for example, might have roomier seats than others.

High-end cars can also have luxury features built into their car seats, such as heating technology, sensors, ventilation, and airbags.

So why switch to a racing car seat?

Racing Car Seats

Auto racing seats ultimately resemble a standard seat in shape but also come with some improvements and upgrades such as heavier, more padded bolstering, as well as integrated headrests.

These seats are meant to keep you in place and save you from sliding about and hindering your driving. With racing car seats, you will be more secure as you take corners at high speed (if that’s your thing). They also look pretty cool too.

Ultimately the best racing seats make a worthwhile investment in your driving comfort as well as increase the safety of your vehicle.

Installing Car Racing Seats

Car racing seats are not one-size-fits-all, unfortunately, so they need to be selected according to the size of the driver. Installing bucket seats is a job for the professionals as the seat needs to be positioned correctly during the installation to line up with the pedals and controls.

If you’re getting car accessories like a racing harness, the pros will also need to install this.

Best Racing Seats

How do you know which one to purchase with so many racing seats on the market? Well, that’s where we’re here to help. We’ve picked three of the best seats for cars so you can have a range to choose from.

JEGS Pro High Back II Race Seat

The JEGS Pro High Back II polyethylene race seats offer outstanding strength, support, and comfort thanks to a double-walled shell. They also have safety harness openings equipped with individual shoulder strap mounts.

JEGS Off-Road Seat Black Vinyl

The JEGS Off Road Racing Seat is designed to withstand the abuse and torsional stress common to off-road competitions. The JEGS Off-Road seat is also designed to accommodate a 5-point harness, ensuring your safety on and off the road.

JEGS High Back Competition Seat

With velour fabric and ample padding, JEGS High Back Competition Seats provide the ultimate comfort and support. These auto racing seats are also designed to fit racing harnesses with five points.

Take a Seat

For the driving enthusiast, car racing seats can really amp up your driving experience and increase your safety on the road.

This makes it a worthwhile investment for any serious driver. Finding the perfect seat for you might take some time but once you’ve found the perfect fit you’ll never want to get out of it.

