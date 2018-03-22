/Getting Mobile in Texas: Adult Driver’s Ed is No Laughing Matter

Whether you’re 16 or 26, when you are seeking to obtain your driver’s license, taking a driver safety education course is an essential aspect of learning to drive. For most teenagers, when they are getting ready to apply for their license, driver’s education is mandatory. In fact, if you’re a resident of Texas, anyone under the age of 25 must complete an approved driver’s education course, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Taking a driver’s education course can provide you with the following benefits, along with getting you mentally prepared to get behind the wheel.

Lower Insurance Premiums

You may be able to lower your insurance premiums by taking a driver’s education course, according to Allstate. For drivers who participate in driver’s education, they can see a substantial reduction in their annual insurance premiums. You can call your insurance company before you enroll in a class to see if they have a preferred company that they can recommend to you.

Feel More Confident Behind the Wheel

Driver’s education courses, like the ones offered at http://americansafetycouncil.com/content/texas-drivers-ed, are designed to help you feel more confident and comfortable on the road. Driver’s education is used to promote respect for and encouraging observance of the various traffic laws and traffic safety responsibilities of driver education and citizens. Understanding the traffic laws will develop your ability to respond better to stressful driving situations, leading you to become a safer driver.

You’ll Learn the Rules of the Road

You won’t be able to retain much information if you merely glance through the driver’s manual. By taking a driver’s education class, you will be exposed to the critical information for a more extended period, resulting in a better retention rate of the essential traffic laws and safety regulations. You will also be required to put the information you learn into action, well before you have to take the test.

Develop a Greater Sense of Responsibility

When you participate in a driver’s education class, you will gain a better understanding of the great responsibility that accompanies learning to drive and being among the other drivers on the roads. You’ll begin to understand why driving is a right and not a privilege and the importance of learning how to drive in a controlled setting.

Learn the Importance of Safety

Along with learning proper driving etiquette and providing experienced instruction, taking a driver’s safety class will help to reinforce the best practices when you’re behind the wheel. You will learn the importance of distraction-free driving that will keep us all alert and safe on the roads. You will learn how to drive on the freeway safely, how to drive in inclement weather, and how to navigate through traffic.

As a resident of Texas under the age of 25, when it comes time for you to learn how to drive, it is mandatory that you take a driver’s education class to help you learn how to drive. You will benefit from the instruction and learn how to be the best driver you can be while keeping everyone on the road safe.

