/How to Reduce Equipment Purchase Costs

If you have a business in warehousing or construction, you know how difficult it can be to locate and purchase the best equipment. One of your major concerns is shipping costs, especially if you buy your gear from another country.

Although these heavy equipment items are extremely helpful and even essential for operations, they cost a lot, especially forklifts and pallet trucks. Business owners are well aware of these costs and understandably hope to know what they can do to reduce them in the future and to minimize the expenses.

If you’re a business owner in the industry, we have some tips you should know that can reduce the costs of business equipment and related expenses. Here’s a guide of what you should do before you buy heavy equipment items from suppliers.

Do the Research

Before making any significant decisions or investments, if you’re a business owner, you should take your time and research the suppliers that sell the kind of heavy machinery you require. As a first step, compare the prices of the equipment you want to buy.

For example, let’s say you have located an appealing new or used dry van for sale at Maxim Truck & Trailer – a service supplier that provides high-quality equipment of various kinds at lower cost.

However, you also have to consider how much use you can get out of that equipment and whether you ought to spring for a brand-new piece. You can always opt for used heavy equipment or lease it if you decide to stay budget-friendly.

But if you’re thinking of using that piece of equipment for more than 60% or 70% of your operations, then it’s probably more suitable to buy it, rather than rent it.

Consider Insurance

If you want to save money when equipment breaks down, insurance is your best friend. This won’t be the case if you rent the machinery, but if you own some of your equipment, insurance providers can usually offer more affordable rates for both used and brand-new equipment.

One of the good things about used machinery is you are more likely to insure that equipment for much less because it’s used, so the replacement value is obviously going to be lower than new gear. Certain companies offer a limited warranty on second-hand equipment purchases, and that can ease the burden of business expenses.

Schedule Regular Maintenance Checks

In the business arena, there’s always the possibility that operations may go wrong, no matter how much you try to avoid this. Even worse is when heavy equipment is involved, because the failure of such items tends to lead to unfortunate problems such as delays, and angry customers.

But all of this can be avoided if you observe a proper maintenance schedule, which will typically save your business in operating and business costs. Scheduling maintenance checks helps to prevent your heavy equipment from falling into pieces, to a point where it can’t be repaired or even replaced.

Not keeping to a maintenance schedule on your equipment not only affects the longevity of the machinery, it also risks the health and safety of yourself and working colleagues. If you want to make things easier for yourself, construct a maintenance spreadsheet.

When you have that, you may keep track of the days when you checked your machines, which specific details you inspected, and which employees performed the service.

