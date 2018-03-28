/The 10 Most Common Traffic Violations

A single traffic violation may require you to pay hundreds of dollars in fines or lose your license for a period of time. You will absolutely need to hire a ticket attorney for your case, but prevention is always preferable over reaction. Here are some of the most common traffic violations and steps you can take to avoid them.

Speeding:

Speed limits are set for your own protection. Speed limits vary for different stretches of roads; like on a highway a speed limit may be higher as compared to an avenue in the city. Take note of speed limits, especially when you are going through residential neighborhoods or construction zones.

Reckless Driving:

Reckless driving is considered a very severe traffic offence in the United States and may lead to imprisonment in certain cases. It is advised to stay focused on the road at all times, and avoid multitasking, such as texting or eating while driving. You should also be calm and cool while driving and control your anger.

Running a Stop Sign:

Be careful as you try to drive through a yellow light. It is preferable to safely slow down than to try to make it through. Sometimes you may also be charged for running a red light if you did not stop at a red light as close to but before the stop line.

DUI:

Drinking under influence is a very dangerous yet such a common traffic violation in the states. Never drink and drive, even if you only had one alcoholic drink earlier in the evening. It is best to get a cab or ask a friend to take you to the place you want to go.

Railroad Crossing Violation:

Railroad crossing violations can be fatal you should always follow all the signs present at a railroad crossing. If it says to stop or slow down, then make sure you do that.

Unsafe Lane Changes:

Unsafe lane changes are a major cause of road accidents. Use your turn signals to tell other drivers what you plan to do. Weaving through traffic is dangerous and can lead to a fine. The common violations include driving in the middle of two lanes for an extended period of time and changing lanes without making there are no cars next to you.

Driving With a Suspended License:

It is a crime to drive with a suspended license. While in some states, with a restricted license, you can drive to and from work, but you should avoid driving until your license is reinstated.

Following Too Closely:

Most drivers do not realize they can be ticketed due to tailgating. Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Not Stopping for Buses:

Buses make frequent stops, and you always need to yield. The same holds true for pedestrians crossing the street.

Driving the Wrong Way:

Pay attention to signs to avoid going the wrong way on a one-way street. If you find yourself in this situation, then safely and calmly find a place to turn around.

