/Best SUVs With Sunroof in India

Cars in India are still a status symbol, more than being a utility. Although, there is a section that looks for mileage and performance over looks, however, the majority of the car-buyers in India look at cars as a way to stamp their position in the society. We look for the latest fancy features, along with the brand name. The newest inclusion to this feature-list is the sunroof.

Currently, there are a number of sedans and SUVs that come with a sunroof. Here, we are going to talk about the best SUV with sunroof running on Indian roads.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V is the most inexpensive SUV that comes with a sunroof in India. This impressive looking vehicle also offers a 7-inch Digipad that supports Wi-Fi and can even be used as a display for the back-view camera. The car comes with two engine variants – a 1.5-litre diesel engine, along with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The diesel engine is capable of delivering an average mileage of 25 kmpl, whereas, the petrol engine gives a mileage of 17 kmpl. The price of the Honda WR-V ranges between Rs. 7.95 lakhs to 10.21 lakhs.

Jeep Compass

The iconic SUV is surely a status symbol. But more than just being one of the most glamorous vehicles around, the Compass is also a powerful vehicle. Its Active Drive 4×4 transmission system ensures great performance. It also gets a number of driving modes including Mud, Snow, Sand, etc so that you can take on any terrain. The Jeep Compass comes with a great set of safety features that include 6 airbags, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) along with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD). The price of the Jeep Compass varies between Rs.15.20-21.97 lakhs.

Ford Endeavour

The last entrant on our list is the Ford Endeavour that comes at a price between 25.65 – 32.39 lakhs. The Endeavour boasts off an impressive exterior, which is well complemented by its spacious interior. It maximizes the vehicle’s traction and stability with the help of its Terrain Management System. It gets electronic foldable seats, which means the 3rd row seats can fold-flat with just the press of a button offering you a lot more boot space when required. Ford has also blessed the Endeavour with signature LED lightings around the headlights, offering the driver added visibility.

So, these are our top three picks based on a number of factors other than the sunroof, of course! There are a number of other amazing SUVs too, that come with the sunroof feature, however, we could not add them to our list. Some of those cars are Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra XUV500, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Audi Q3 and Mahindra Thar.

