/Common Reasons Why Your Car Engine Overheats

While there are many reasons why your car engine could overheat. We have put together a few of the most common reasons for engine overheating. Many of these overheating problems are simple to fix, but some may be hard for you to detect. Here are the most common reasons.



Thermostat Stuck Open or Closed

Sometimes a thermostat could cause your engine to overheat in a number of ways. It could either be that the thermostat is stuck open or closed. It could be broken or partially open as well. So, if your engine is overheating, make sure you always check the thermostat as this is the number one cause of overheating.

Head Gasket Leaking Coolant

This is another serious problem. Your head gasket could be leaking or cracked. If you also notice bubbles in the car's cooling system it's a sign that the compression is mixing with the antifreeze.

Radiator Airflow Block

Check to see if there is a blockage between the grill and radiator. Some of the most common things that could cause blocking are cardboard, plastic, trash, paper, etc. If there is any kind of obstruction in the grill or the front portion of the radiator, air wouldn’t be able to pass through the radiator.

Fuse Blown or Cooling Fan Not Working

In order for your car to cool, the electric fan needs to turn on at certain times. If the fan is not working or does not come on, then there could be a number of reasons. Start with the fuse and see if it is proper. If the fuse is all fine, then check the sensors, fan motor. It’s also possible there could be a wire short as well.

Water Pump is Leaking

Bad water pumps are difficult to detect. Sometimes it could be that the propeller is either broken or worn out. This is an internal issue and hence you wouldn’t be able to see the problem. If you’ve looked at most of the things and cannot find a reason why your engine is overheating then you need to check the water pump as they fail most of the time, but do not always leak.

Gasket Leaks in Many Places

One of the easiest things to spot is a Gasket leak because you may either see dripping coolant or steam. Some of the few places where you can check for leaks are head gasket, thermostat housing gasket, and the water pump gasket.



