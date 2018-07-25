/How To Secure A Great Car Leasing Deal

Leasing a car with a lucrative deal is not a child’s play. Even the car holders fail to get a good and profitable contract. However, a little know-how of specific tactics can help to walk you through Great Car Deals. There are certain points which need proper heed to ensure that you get a perfect vehicle.

It is vital to choose only after elevating your information about lease specials and knowing the market value of the vehicle. Getting a complete insight into the monthly payment schedules and possible negotiations require equal attention.

Leasing the car is a wonderful alternative to way to lead your kind of lifestyle and get a vehicle of your own. Therefore, here we have come up with certain leasing strategies keeping which under the belt will secure your car leasing deal and make it more remunerative.

Opt to the cars that retain their value

Leasing car means paying for its depreciation where your payment also includes interest, tax, and other additional fees. Your monthly lease payment becomes less if your vehicle retains its value for long. Apart from this, getting a car whose resale value is high also makes the deal profitable. It means that the residual value which is the car’s resale value after the lease expires will be great.

Different websites are floating in the market that deals with the leasing of vehicles. You may search the best lease car in various sites and opt to those with best residual value.

Look out for leasing specials

Most of the manufacturers advertise special leasing offers for the cars that are not selling as per the plan. These special offers endow numerous benefits. There could be a lower monthly payment or low-interest rate. All that you need is to search for such alluring offers from the manufacturers. Apart from this, it is also vital to ensure that the manufacturers are not calling for high down payment. In the lease language, it is called as drive-off fees.

Note the price of the car

You are leasing, not buying but still knowing the true market sales value of the car is vital. You may search different websites that provide the fair market value sales price of different cars. Look out for the car you are choosing and note down its invoice price. It will give you the idea as what dealer is paying for the car. It will give you an idea about the lowest price you could ask for.

However, in a few models, there are customer cash rebates due to which the dealer may rate the car much less than the invoice.

Get quotes from different dealers

Once you get the know-how of the target sales price, it’s a good idea to get quotes for the car from the dealers. You may contact them directly or through their website and request a quote for the car you like. Since you have already done enough homework and gained an insight into the sales price, show some confidence while talking. Make sure you don’t tell them that you are planning to lease. Just ask for sales price and ensure they provide you the best rate.

Mark the best deals

Now, this is one of those sections which require a little effort. Once you get the quoted rates, it’s the time to review them thoroughly. It might be possible that a seller quoting higher price is endowing better features. At the same time, there could be the possibility of getting the same car at a lesser price and fewer features. It all depends upon your personal choice and needs as to which features you are craving.

You can get a good idea by comparing the quoted rate with the invoice price. The difference between the two speaks a lot about the seller and your deal.

Ask for lease payments

Once you finalize a car tell the seller that you have changed your mind from buying to leasing. Ask the salesperson to provide you with the sales price as the lease payment as well. The next step is to set your parameters, for instance, a 36-month lease with 12,000 miles and $1,000 in drive-off fees. Ask the dealer to fix your contract for a monthly payment.

Stamp up your deal

Once the monthly payments fit into your budget and all other terms and conditions meet your requirements, it’s time to close the deal. The last step is to request the dealer to deliver the car instead of a pickup. You may set it as your condition which will help you to escape getting upsells in the finance and insurance office.

Lastly, don’t forget to sign the contract only after double checking all the papers and figures. Secure a great car leasing deal and live life king size!

