/Functional and Stylish: 5 Great Bed Liner Brands for Your Truck

Through daily use, the bed of your beloved truck can become easily damaged, worn, and deteriorates from a number of causes and pollutants. These can range from chemicals and water to UV damage and friction from the objects you’re hauling.

Over time, not only does this weaken the integrity of your truck’s bed, making it far more likely for damage to be caused and repairs necessary, it also doesn’t look great, and it’s easy to fall out of love at the way you look at your truck.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution; bed liners. There’s a variety of products out there that helps to add a layer of protection to your truck bed, as well as covering any visual damage. However, like all things in life, you’re going to need the right tools for the job.

This is why we’ve listed out five of the best truck bed liner brands you’re going to love. The sprays these brands produce are renowned for retaining the functionality of your truck’s bed and helps to make them look great. Let’s jump straight into it!

Durabak Company

Durabak makes an ideal choice when it comes to choosing a bed liner for your truck for multiple reasons. Most importantly, this a brand trusted by the US Navy for spraying on their truck beds, so you know you’re buying quality and functionality. The spray is used to protect against rust and general wear and tear and has multiple uses and applications.

U-POL

U-POL pride themselves on providing their customers with ‘Driving Surface Perfection’ and is easily one of the biggest household, and most renowned, names in the vehicle protection industry. U-POL have plenty of products to choose from in their bed liner range, ensuring you’ll be able to find the best one for you.

Line-X

If you’re looking for a bed liner that provides you with the best protection experience, it doesn’t get much better than Line-X. All Line-X bed liners come with a lifetime warranty and are ideal for protecting against all kinds of external elements.

This particular brand also boasts ultimate stick, so the bed liner won’t come off, and is great of impact absorbing, sound dampening and even comes in custom color options!

Dee Zee Truck Bed Mat

If you’re on the hunt for something a little different to the spray-on formulas, Dee Zee may have what you need. This bed liner is, in fact, known as a bed mat, which can simply fit into your truck bed as an extra layer of protection.

This is a great way to protect your truck bed since you’ll be able to add another layer, rather than just touching up the liner, and then having to reapply the coating in the future. However, this tends to be the most expensive options, and you’ll need to make sure it’s fitted.

DualLiner

DualLiner is a special brand of bed liner that claims to be able to do everything you could want a bed liner to do, all while offering the best range of accessibility features and layers of protection. However, while the performance is evident, it is also the most expensive, and it may not be suitable for shoppers on a budget.

Summary

This is just scratching the surface when it comes to bed liners you can use for your truck, and there are plenty more options out there. However, these brands are easily five of the best, but it does go to prove that it’s worth shopping around to see what’s out there.

