/No Holds Barred: 7 Facts You Likely Didn’t Know About Car Accidents

Every year our roads become busier and more congested. With so many more drivers on the road, the dangers of becoming involved in a car accident are more prevalent than ever. Even the most cautious drivers could find themselves in a nasty accident, through no fault of their own.

Speeders, drunk drivers, drivers under the influence of drugs, road users driving on the phone, and serial texters behind the wheel have become scourges on our roads. If you find yourself involved in an accident that wasn’t your fault, lawyers who specialise in road traffic accident lawsuits, like Derrick Law Firm’s car accident lawyers, can ensure you get the compensation you deserve.

We likely all know someone who has been involved in a road traffic accident at some point in their lives. However, surprisingly, there is a great deal about car accidents that most people simply don’t know. Here are 7 facts you probably didn’t know about road traffic accidents.

400%

When you talk on the phone while driving, the chances of you getting into an accident increase by about 400%. It is as dangerous as driving while drunk and slows your reactions to approximately the same speed as those of a 70-year-old.

Phone users beware; insurers and lawyers now use phone data to determine if the driver was texting or calling at the time of an accident.

Things that go bump in the night

Between midnight and 3am are when the most fatal car accidents occur. Of all fatal accidents that occur on America’s roads, around 40% of them are believed to involve alcohol, with one, or both parties having alcohol in their bloodstream.

Alarmingly, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days for car accidents. Accident rates increase by around 41% on the day of the Superbowl.

A wrong stereotype

Statistically, males are more likely to be involved in a car accident than females. They generally take more risks and are far more likely to drive under the influence of alcohol. Men are also 10% less likely to wear their seatbelt when travelling in a car.

Women are statistically safer drivers than men. Not only do male drivers cause around twice as many accidents as women, the accidents women cause tend to be much smaller, with limited damage.

50%

Wearing your seatbelt reduces your risk of dying in a car crash by around 50%.

3 miles

The majority of car accidents take place within 3 miles of an individual’s home address.

32,000

The average driver will swear around 32,000 times while behind the wheel of a car during the course of their lifetime.

4 accidents

In the time it has taken you to read this far, there have been approximately 4 car accidents involving personal injury across the United States. Every 14 seconds, someone in the US is injured in a car accident. Someone dies behind the wheel every 12 minutes.

These little-known facts shed some light on the reasons car accidents are so prevalent across the country. Consider them before you get behind the wheel to make sure you and your passengers are as safe as possible on our nation’s roads.

