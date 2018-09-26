/The AAA’s Best Cars of 2018

The American Automobile Association (or the AAA) is an advocacy organization in North America. It counts motor clubs from all over the United States and Canada as its affiliates/members. It started in 1902 with just 1,500 members. It has grown and continued to expand, and it now has more than 58 million members.

AAA gives their members much-needed services that ensure their safety on the road. They provide towing and battery replacement as services to members. They also assess and identify auto repair facilities for traveling members.

The organization understands the possible inconveniences of travel. To unburden their members, they have a team of professional evaluators who check restaurants and hotels. Their assessments are based on factors that the AAA members choose to prioritize.

The establishments are then given a particular rating—called the Diamond Rating by the AAA. This rating easily tells members how responsive a certain establishment is to their specific needs. Aside from all those, the AAA also recognizes the most environmentally friendly vehicles every year. Just below are the cars that got the awards in 2018.

Tesla Model X 75D

The Tesla Model X 75D is indeed a well-reviewed vehicle. No wonder it won the AAA’s most coveted recognition! The vehicle is said to have a unique and distinctive shape. It will be impossible to mistake it for some other luxury SUV.

The interior is roomy. Even if the backseat can’t be folded, the rear part of the vehicle is still spacious enough to accommodate important gear. The Tesla Model X is also not for the boring. It has a 17-inch touchscreen monitor that contains a number of information and entertainment features so that drivers always have something to see.

Kia Niro LX

The Kia Niro LX is a great option for those who don’t want to spend more than thirty thousand dollars on a vehicle. This environmentally-friendly offer from Kia has a spacious interior. Ironically, this doesn’t mean that it has a lot of space to begin with. Some reviewers say that the roominess that it offers comes from its wise use of available space. While there are models that are definitely better than it, the Kia Niro holds its own when it comes to engine efficiency and mileage.

Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

Chevrolet remains true to their tradition of quality craftsmanship. The fully electricity-run Bolt EV Premier has a spacious cabin. Its seats are made of well-trimmed leather. To ensure safety, the car has surround-vision cameras that covers even the driver’s blind spots. Reviewers also say that accelerating and steering feels quite good with the Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier.

If you are looking for a car now, then you should consider the ones presented here. Because of the commendable specs and the environmental value of these vehicles, you will surely get your money’s worth. These are recognized models, so they can be trusted to maintain their value longer for resale or auto equity loans. These cars can be a good source of cash when you need it the most.

