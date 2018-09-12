/The Best Ways To Get WiFi In Your Car

Even with the increase of cellular towers, it is easy to lose your internet signal when you are in your car. One top of the constant increase of smartphone apps and our dependency on them, when we can’t access the internet when we want to, we might find ourselves inconvenienced or even in serious trouble.

Luckily for you, you are never really going to be without the internet. There are ways that you can get Wi-Fi into your car, keeping your apps accessible. Do keep in mind that some of these ideas can drain your data whereas others might not. Confirm with your mobile carrier what the risks of your data usage are before committing to one of these solutions and running up a hefty bill with your mobile carrier.

Install a Wireless Router in Your Car. You might not know it, but you can actually put a wireless router in your car. This might be the most expensive option, but it is certainly the most reliable type of Wi-Fi that you can put in your car. BlueGadgetTooth has reviewed the best wireless routers for Verizon FiOS Internet to help you find a good choice for you. Turn your phone into a hotspot. While you might be more familiar with smaller, local hotspots, you can also turn your smartphone into a hotspot. Many smartphones are already setup for this, but not all of them. The biggest disadvantage to using your phone like a hotspot is that it can be a major drain on your cellular data, depending on how many devices are connected to it and what you are doing with it. Get a dedicated mobile hotspot. If using your phone as a hotspot is not a reasonable solution for you, you can also get a dedicated mobile hotspot. These are a great alternative, saving your battery while still getting you all of the internet connectivity that you need. They come in a huge range of styles, so the type you want is really up to you. Try a vehicle hotspot. While there are a couple of types of mobile hotspots, the type that is the most practical for your car is one that can just plug into a USB port in your car. You need to set it up before putting it in your car, but once you do, you should be good to go. You should be able to use a USB adapter that plugs into the cigarette lighter of your car. You could get a new car. Some of the newer models of cars actually come setup with Wi-Fi already built-in. Not every car will have this added feature and buying a new car is not reasonable for everyone. But if you are already in the market for a new car, it is something that you should keep in mind.

Using any of these handy devices will ensure that you do not lose your connection out on the road. You should be able to still use maps, your phone, and stream music without interruption. Just because you are away from home does not mean that you should lose access to the internet. You don’t have to suffer when you are stuck in traffic or on the road, get Wi-Fi in your car.

