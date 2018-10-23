/Road Safety First: Four Things to Check In Your Car Regularly

A recent car accident involved a limousine that crashed in upstate New York and killed 20 people, including the driver and two pedestrians. According to news reports, the vehicle had failed its road safety test and was deemed unfit for road use.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, vehicular mechanical failure or issues caused 44,000 accidents in 2015. Although a smaller number when compared to driver-caused accidents, the NHTSA did note that the actual numbers may be bigger than inferred. Accidents like the one above are avoidable if only car owners and proprietors conduct regular vehicle maintenance.

Read on to find out what you need to check in your car regularly:

Brake Fluid

The brake fluid is the single most important fluid in any vehicle. Without the brake fluid, accidents due to mechanical failure would multiply tenfold. It’s important to check your brake fluids at least once a week. Look for changes in the brake fluid color — if it’s dark yellow, light brown, or even black, consider getting it changed. Check for leaks in your brake fluid reservoir, as well as the levels of your brake fluid. If it’s too low after a few uses, you might want to hold off on using your car until you get it addressed by a professional.

Brake Pads

If you live in an urban area like New York, you may want to get your brake pads checked more often. Brake pads are just as important as the brake fluid since they help decelerate your car when you need to. Although you can get your brake pads checked during your routine vehicle checkup, be on the lookout for these warning signs: screeching noises when braking (almost like metal grinding on metal), longer distances when stopping, or a spongy feel when pressing your foot down when you brake. If you observe any of these signs, you may need to get your brakes checked and possibly replaced to avoid accidents.

Wheels and Tires

Wheels are also on the list of things you should check in your car. Due to their placement and their role in your transport, they are easily the most beat-up parts of your car. Every couple of weeks, check your tire pressure. How much pressure your tires need depends on the make and model of your car. Over- or under-inflation could lead to excessive wear and tear of your wheels.

Tire treads should also be checked for wear. Anything less than 1.6mm of tread depth means that your tires should be replaced; a coin test can help you check tread wear for next to nothing.

Potholes and bumps in the road can cause your car wheels to be misaligned. If your car feels like it pulls or drifts to one side of the road when you are driving, you may be dealing with misaligned wheels. At least once a year, have the alignment of your wheels checked by an auto mechanic.

Lights

Driving a car with a broken taillight or headlight will not only get you pulled over by the cops, but could also involve you in an accident. Taillights and headlights increase your visibility to other drivers; broken or dimmed out taillights and headlights increase your risk of getting rear-ended by another vehicle.

Perform a check of your lights every three months; get someone to check your lights while you step on the brake pedal to see if they turn on. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to have them check your turn signals as well.

Remember that although mechanical failures constitute only a small amount of vehicular accidents, it’s still important to know what you can do to avoid them by making sure your car is in good shape; that way you avoid causing a car crash. However if you do find yourself on the other side of the story, David Resnick & Associates can help you file a personal injury claim. Their New York-based team of legal experts has a successful history of representing people with injuries due to vehicular accidents. While we hope you never end up in an accident, at least we know that you’ll be in good hands with them.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]