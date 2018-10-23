/Scoping the Field: Have You Seen These 5 Stunning New Car Models?

Cars, cars, cars! What is it about these sleek and shiny chunks of metal that drives people crazy? There are so many different car models in the market today. This means consumers must know how to choose the right car. Simply put, some car models are simply superior to the rest.

Without further ado, here are five of the most eye-catching car models fresh off the assembly line:

The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette

Very few American-made cars can match up to the Chevrolet Corvette. This machine has the performance, speed, and style to take on all comers in the global arena. With its powerful V8 engine, the Chevy Corvette can churn out 455 horsepower and accelerate from 0-60 in only 3.7 seconds. With its amazing fuel economy, high-quality interior design, and awesome technological capabilities, the Chevrolet Corvette is an exciting convertible car that will definitely turn heads. Take some time to read Chevy reviews to catch the latest on this inspiring new model.

The 2018 BMW X7

The BMW X7 is a luxury SUV that can handle all kinds of terrain – snow, sand, the highway, and city streets. This is BMW’s answer to the Range Rover, merging off-roading capabilities with comfort and superior style. It has powerful laser headlights and is available in a six-cylinder diesel option or a V8 petrol engine. The X7 is designed with radiator grilles that resemble a pair of nostrils, which some car buffs may not find appealing. However, as always, BMW has unleashed another beast of a car into the market.

The Jeep Wrangler 2018

This new Jeep Wrangler may resemble the old model in terms of exterior style, but this new one comes with a lot of extra features. It is lighter, more spacious, and is much more capable both off-road and on-road. It has four seats and the doors, top, and windshield are all removable. With its 3.6-liter V6 engine generating 285 horsepower, fuel economy isn’t that great. However, the Jeep Wrangler can match up to a Range Rover but at half the price.

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox

This is Chevy’s new compact SUV model. Unlike its predecessor, this version is designed to be smaller, lighter, and way more agile. Though this enhances its performance, it means the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox offers less space for passengers and cargo. It comes with a varied engine selection, with its 1.5-liter turbo engine providing 170 horsepower, while the optional 2-liter engine reaching 252 horsepower. In terms of fuel efficiency, you get 40 miles to the gallon. With inbuilt technology features and a distinct denim upholstery, you are assured of comfort, style, and safety.

The 2018 Mercedes C-Class

The 2018 Mercedes C-Class is regarded as the biggest update that Mercedes has ever made. Most of the updates are in terms of electrical architecture. It has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 182 horsepower. You have satnav cruise control, massage seats, ambient lighting, and climate control. You also get a four-wheel drive option and can choose from the cabriolet, coupe, estate, and saloon styles.

As you can see, these are some really hot cars. Walk into a dealership and you would be hard pressed to choose from the list above. The key is to know what you want out of your car and your preferred features. Ultimately, you can’t go wrong with these stunning models.

