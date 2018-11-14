/Top 5 Race Tracks in the World

Ok. Let’s start by putting out there that this is a highly subjective topic. From person to person, the opinions on the top five or even top ten tracks in the world are likely to vary substantially. The only criteria we are using here is that the tracks have to be cool and interesting to motorsports enthusiasts.

They also have to hold major events that race fans are interested enough in that top sportsbooks set lines for the events.

Believe us when we say that this list could be a lot bigger and we realize that we are leaving out some tracks that should at least get an honorable mention, like Daytona, Talladega, Mount Panorama Circuit, and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. But if we were to put down every great track in the world, this article would never end!

Suzuka International Racing Course, Japan

As a motorsports fan and gearhead, this track is really cool. It has an entire complex loaded with a race-themed amusement park and various restaurants. One of the best things about Suzuka International (top image) is the fact that you can easily set an appointment to drive the track! One of the things that makes this track so unique is it is the only F1 destination with a figure-eight type layout. The long straightaway between that spans through turns fourteen and fifteen crosses over the short stretch that runs between turns nine and ten just before the left turn into turn fifteen. Who wouldn’t want to drive this circuit?

The Redbull Ring, Austria

MotoGP, DTM, and of course, the Austrian Grand Prix are all held here. The former Österreichring track layout, pre-1995 is vastly different than it is now. Not only do sparks fly when high-speed vehicles hit the gnarly turns through thirteen, fourteen, and fifteen, but planes fly here too. The Red Bull Air Race World Championships is held here as well, which adds a whole other element of excitement to this track.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Four left turns and a whole bunch of room to party in the middle (infield). We couldn’t leave out the home of the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400. At average speeds that break 187 miles per hour, this track is as historic as it is iconic. It hosted its first major race over 100 years ago in 1911. The 2.5-mile asphalt and brick track is a beast that can hold 235,000 people in the stands and an additional 165,000 in the infield. There is energy to the place that is incomparable to anywhere else.

Nürburgring Nordschleife, Germany

Speaking of beasts … the Nürburgring Nordschleife is over 25,000 meters long or in American terms thirteen miles of strut-stress turns. The top drivers in the world have difficulties running a lap at this titan course in under seven minutes. There are more than 150 turns which makes it arguably the most difficult major track on the planet. And the great part is they don’t leave us fans out. When you buy a ticket to the races, you get an opportunity to test your lap-time on the track as well.

Monaco Grand Prix Circuit, Monaco

Street racing extreme! Monaco tops our list because it’s, well … Monaco! The street course is visually stunning as it winds up and downhill through the Monte Carlo city-scape of highrise buildings and stretches out along the water of past multimillion-dollar yachts in the marinas of LA Condamine. There is something special about this 2.075-mile circuit. Maybe because it feels like literally driving through money.

